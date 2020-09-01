Pima County launches #ThisIsCleanAir photo contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Snap a shot of your actions to improve the air, and you could win a $50 gift card to a downtown business.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality launched the first #ThisIsCleanAir Photo Challenge on September 1. You’re encouraged to send family-friendly photos representing at least one clear air action related to transportation with a short caption providing the number of miles not driven in order to improve the air. Use the hashtag #ThisIsCleanAir, and send it to @PimaDEQ on Facebook or Twitter, or @Pima_County on Instagram. You can also email your photos to HeathyAir@pima.gov.
The contest is open to Pima County residents 16 and older. You can submit up to one photo per day until September 30. The community will help judge photos the week of October 5, when the top photos will be posted on the PDEQ website.
More contest rules are here.
