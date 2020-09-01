Pima County launches #ThisIsCleanAir photo contest

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality launched the first #ThisIsCleanAir Photo Challenge on September 1. You’re encouraged to send family-friendly photos representing at least one clear air action related to transportation with a short caption providing the number of miles not driven in order to improve the air. Use the hashtag #ThisIsCleanAir, and send it to @PimaDEQ on Facebook or Twitter, or @Pima_County on Instagram. You can also email your photos to HeathyAir@pima.gov.