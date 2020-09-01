Pima County using CARES ACT funding to protect communities of color against COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will spend nearly a million dollars in CARES funding to protect “communities of color” from the coronavirus.
A $400,000 grant has been given to the International Rescue Committee, (rescue.org) an international organization which has offices in 43 countries and was founded by Albert Einstein in 1933.
“Communities of color, specifically refugees and immigrant do face additional risks when it comes to coronavirus,” said Stanford Prescott, the community engagement coordinator for IRC. “There may be linguistic barriers, there may be cultural barriers.”
The Tucson metro area has received upwards of 20,000 refugees in the past two decades, and bills itself as an “immigrant welcoming” community.
Many of them are essential workers who can’t afford to take time off or to work remotely, exposing them to the dangers of Covid-19.
“Many live in muti-generational housing where you have seniors as well as adults and children,” Prescott said.
Many of them, depending of their immigration status, are reluctant to seek medical attention or coronavirus testing.
“The goal is to make sure those best practices many of us know, masks, washing our hands, six feet, is making sure everybody in our community understands that regardless of their language, regardless of their culture, regardless of their background,” Prescott said.
The other part of the million dollar grant is testing. And while the IRC will help the county determine where to set up mobile sites, the testing will be done by the county.
“It’s not for refugee and immigrant communities alone,” said Erica Smith, a division manager for Pima County. “It will be all vulnerable populations.”
IRC, which has an office in Pima County for 20 years, has opened the door to the refugee and immigrant communities, already gaining their trust, which is vital in an operation like this.
“We will be doing mobile testing in their communities because there is some historical trauma related to seeking testing,” Smith said. “If we can eliminate that and take the testing to them, we an get rid of some of that trauma.”
