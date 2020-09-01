Recorder’s office reaches out to voters in assisted living

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Arizona voters, especially those living in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and confined areas.
The Pima County Recorder’s Office is seeking help from residents who have family or friends living in these settings.
On Sep. 1, Pima County Recorder Ann Rodriguez met with other recorders across the state to strategize the best methods to reach these voters while protecting them from COVID-19.
“Since our workers cannot get into the facilities, we need the public’s help in making certain their friends and family members in those facilities are properly registered to vote and able to get access to a ballot,” said Rodriguez.
The recorder’s office has contacted multiple assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the county in an attempt to register any residents who wish to vote.
The deadline to register for the General Elections is October 5.
“This is a critical election at both the national and local level. Every eligible voter who wishes to participate should be allowed to do so in a safe fashion,” said Rodriguez.
If you know of anyone living in an assisted living setting that wishes to receive a voting ballot for the elections in November, contact the recorder’s office at (520) 724-4330.
You’ll be asked to give the name and location of the facility. The recorder’s office will make the necessary arrangements to get them a ballot.
