Red Cross to deploy two volunteers to impacted areas of Hurricane Laura

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will deploy two volunteers to Louisiana where areas have been impacted by Hurricane Laura this week.
John McGee and Phil Tartalone will leave for Louisiana on Sept. 2 from the Tucson International Airport.
McGee will be assigned to work in Disaster Assessment in the affected areas of Louisiana, and Tartalone will be working in Disaster Health Services to assist with the health needs of those displaced.
The Red Cross says Tartalone plans to leave at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.
