Red Cross encourages adults to prepare in case of natural disaster

The Red Cross says older adults should think about what they would do during a disaster before it occurs. Understand how medical, physical, and cognitive needs may affect your ability to respond if you had to stay in your home for two weeks or more or had to evacuate. Building a support network and identifying helpers such as family, friends, neighbors, caregivers, and care providers who may be able to assist is vital. Older adults should meet with these supporters and decide how to communicate in an emergency.