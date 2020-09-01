Sierra Vista museum, Cove, lobbies to reopen Sept. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Sierra Vista facilities will reopen with limited service and heightened precautions on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
This includes the Henry F. Hauser Museum, The Cove and building lobbies.
Lobbies that will be reopened include the Sports Division, City Hall, the Pedro Castro Maintenance Center, the Ethel H. Berger Center, Oscar Yrun Community Center, Sierra Vista Police Department, and Sierra Vista Public Library.
The splash pad in Len Roberts Park is now open and is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 15.
“The decline in our number of active COVID-19 cases demonstrates that the precautions being taken here in Sierra Vista are working and that our residents are doing a tremendous job,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “As we reopen, we must do so gradually and remain vigilant to keep our case numbers low to ensure we do not lose the progress we’ve made.”
The Cove will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8, for lap swim on a by-reservation basis to limit the number of people inside the aquatic center at one time. No other activities will be offered at this time.
Lap swim will be available with a reservation on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (520) 417-4800 to make a reservation.
Starting Sept. 8, the Sierra Vista Public Library will reopen the lobby and offer limited services, while maintaining some best-practices developed in response to COVID-19.
The library lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. The café inside the library lobby will be accepting orders to go during the daytime library lobby hours. All library book drops are now open.
The library facility itself will remain closed, but patrons may enter the lobby to pick up holds, sign up for a library card, request items, or return materials. A temporary computer lab will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The number of patrons accessing the computer lab will be limited.
Patrons are asked to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and wear a face covering when entering the facility. Those who are not yet comfortable entering the building, or who cannot wear a face covering, still have the option of ordering materials for outside pickup.
The Little Library Bookstore will remain closed at this time.
The Henry F. Hauser Museum, located in the Ethel H. Berger Center, will also reopen on Sept. 8, and will limit the number of visitors who can enter at one time. The museum will be open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.