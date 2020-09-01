Sierra Vista Public Library waives fines, items kept past due date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Public Library is forgiving all past-due library fines and items kept longer than their due dates will no longer accrue daily overdue fees.
This will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
This doesn’t mean materials can be kept indefinitely without penalty according to the library. Patrons who keep an item past its due date may receive a bill for its replacement and patrons will be charged for lost or damaged materials.
“The American Library Association has endorsed going ‘fine free’ to avoid the punitive stamp that overdue fines cause,” says Emily Duchon, the City’s Arts, Culture, and Education Division manager. “We want to encourage library patrons to come back and use the library, and fines tend to discourage return visits.”
The Sierra Vista Public Library joins a growing legion of libraries that have implemented fine-free policies, including Cochise, Maricopa, and Pima counties.
Patrons with questions can call the library at (520) 458-4225.
