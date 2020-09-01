TPD looking for armed suspect following southside homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late last night on Tucson’s South Side.
On August 30, 2020, just after 10 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1951 E. Benson Hwy.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, 20-year-old Rudy R. Romero, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering aid until Tucson Fire arrived and transported Romero to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Romero was declared deceased shortly after arrival. Next of kin has been notified.
Homicide Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
After processing the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses, detectives believe the shooting is not a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
