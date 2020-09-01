TPD looking for suspects after security guard shot outside a Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to identify the suspects involved in a shoplifting and assault incident that occurred at a Circle K on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Two male subjects entered a Circle K at 1401 W. Grant Road. While inside, TPD says the two shoplifted and left the store.
Two security guards attempted to detain one of the suspects, resulting in a physical altercation. During this time, TPD says two vehicles pulled into the parking lot and two subjects approached the security guards, resulting in letting go of the suspect. The suspect then fired two shots, one of which struck one of the security guards according to officials.
TPD says the suspect fled in either a newer model yellow Chevrolet Camaro or a gold/tan Pontiac G6.
The suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing an AZ Wildcats hoodie, light-colored jeans, black shoes and has a tattoo on his inner-left forearm.
If anyone has any information on the suspect’s identity, whereabouts, or the suspect’s shoplifting associate, detectives are asking you to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
