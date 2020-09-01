Trails, picnic areas in Coronado NF reopen after Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are hoping to escape the heat this holiday weekend, you are in luck.
Several trails, picnic areas and a campground along the Catalina Highway have reopened after the Bighorn Fire spread earlier this year.
The Coronado National Forest updated the health and safety closure order, which remains in effect until November 1, 2020, or until rescinded. The following areas have been removed from the closure order:
- Soldier Trail
- Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
- AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
- Molino Canyon Vista
- Molino Basin Day Use
- Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
- Bug Spring Trail
- Thimble Rock Vista
- Seven Cataracts Vista
- Cypress Picnic Area
- Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
- Middle Bear Picnic Area
- General Hitchcock Campground
- Windy Point Vista
- Geology Vista
- Hoodoo Vista
- San Pedro Vista
- Sycamore Vista
- Aspen Vista
- Box Elder Picnic Area
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Loma Linda Picnic Area
Restrooms and trash services at the above areas will not be available. Officials ask forest visitors to recreate responsibly, pack out their trash and practice Leave No Trace principle.
Restrooms and trash services will resume at these four recreation sites, listed below, on September 3, 2020.
- General Hitchcock Campground
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Box Elder Picnic Area
Forest officials said the priority continues to be taking steps to reduce risks to public health and safety within and downstream of the burn scar caused by the Bighorn Fire.
Some recreation areas within the Santa Catalina Ranger District, including the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, remain closed.
