Tucson unveils two new playgrounds in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As part of the Tucson Delivers initiative, the city unveiled two new playgrounds designed for kids 5 to 12.
Crews just installed the playgrounds at Tahoe Park in midtown and Pinecrest Park near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road, both of which have ADA accessible pathways.
The facilities were built using funds from Proposition 407, a $225 million bond package passed in November 2018 to help improve Tucson’s parks and amenities.
Each new playground features new play areas, shaded awnings and swing sets.
Though the playgrounds are open for the public to use, city officials are urging people to keep their masks on while they use equipment and to keep their distance if other people are using the playgrounds.
