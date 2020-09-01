A “Twindemic:” State leaders, health professionals share concern as flu season, COVID-19 are set to collide

“Every year, when someone gets flue symptoms or cold symptoms, they have a cough, they might not be feeling great, people still go to work, they are still out and about still with a cough,” said Dr. Bhuyan. “It is critical this year, if we have any is any symptoms what so ever, we stay home. Because, we don’t know if we have the common cold, we don’t know if we have the flu and we don’t know if we have COVID.”