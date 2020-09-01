Typhoon Maysak brings strong winds to Okinawa, Japan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Typhoon Maysak brushed past Okinawa on Monday, Aug. 31, picking up strength as it moved northward and intensified ahead of a forecast landfall in South Korea.
Winds of up to 120 mph were recorded at an airport located 68 miles from Okinawa, overnight, on Tuesday, Sep. 1- according to local media in the area.
Video obtained shows Uruma, a city on the main island of Okinawa, as strong winds and heavy rain battered the island.
Typhoon Maysak is expected to move northward and intensify in the waters near South Korea, with forecast winds of up to 100 mph near the typhoon’s center, on Tuesday- according to a Japanese meteorological agency.
Currently, Maysak is categorized as a category 3 typhoon/hurricane, with potential to increase in level as it moves northward in its trajectory.
