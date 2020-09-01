UArizona urges students to socially distance, disciplinary actions could be put into place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The university of Arizona said they are hiring security to make sure students are adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Dr. Richard Carmona, leading the University’s reentry task force, said expulsion won’t be out of the question for students—or organizations that don’t follow social distancing guidelines. They will “red tag” houses with repeat violations, barring them from having large gatherings. With close to 40 new positives over the weekend and other indications, the University has decided to keep class structures as they are—only essential courses in person—for at least the next week.
”We are asking, as the president said, even begging, our students please comply because for the privilege of being here, you have to help us. You are our greatest strength, but you are our greatest weakness if you don’t comply with these public health best practices,” said Dr. Carmona.
Officials at UArizona said in one week, they have had seven calls about five homes with large gatherings. The university has now seen more than 100 positive cases since the end of July. Waste-water epidemiology has found positive cases in four dorms--Coronado, Arizona-Sonora, Likens and Arbol de la Vida . The University said they are expecting more cases as the semester goes on.
