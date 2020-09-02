Arizona guardsmen return from Wisconsin after emergency request

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Approximately 150 Arizona National Guard citizen-soldiers from the 850th Military Police Battalion returned to AZ earlier today after a recent mobilization request to Wisconsin in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request on Aug. 28, 2020.
The AZ National Guard was activated to surge its law enforcement capacity to assist and provide a safe environment for citizens to protest safely during the recent riots in Kenosha.
On August 25, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency following unrest in communities across the state. Arizona was one of three states that provided guardsmen to the state.
President Trump also announced additional resources in response to the civil unrest in the state, including federal law enforcement officers, to protect people and property during the riots.
“We are proud to have helped ensure our fellow citizens an environment to safely and peacefully demonstrate,” said Maj. Gen Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General Arizona. “Our citizen-soldiers and airmen come from the communities in which we serve, and have a vested interest in ensuring all communities are safe for everyone.”
According to the AZ Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, this year the AZ National Guard has experienced a record level of activations in support of wildfires, response efforts against COVID-19, the Southwest Border Mission and civil support to law enforcement- all while maintaining and deploying units across the globe.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.