AZDHS has reported nearly 50,000 opioid overdoses since 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The opioid epidemic in Arizona has not improved since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Since June of 2017 the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported nearly 50,000 opioid overdoses.
“I still face-time him,” said Frank Campos, the father of an opioid overdose victim. “I still butt dial him and I’m hoping he answers but he never answers.”
It’s been 121 days since May 3, 2020, the day Frank Campos’s walked into his parents’ house and found his 21-year-old son Isaac Campos dead in his bed after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl.
“He went to a person’s house, bought the pill, went to sleep and never woke up,” said Campos. “I don’t want nobody to go through this and that’s why I’m bringing attention to Tucson, Arizona.”
Frank says his son was having trouble sleeping following his mother’s death from an overdose last October. He says Isaac did not suffer from opioid addiction and toxicology results show taking fentanyl just once caused Isaac’s death.
“He was an aspiring rapper... I DJ’ed and he kind of caught on and he started rapping,” said Campos. “He was going to go to Vegas in July, I think he could have made it.”
Frank and Isaac had a classic father-son bond; they were separated by their age difference and not much else. Franks eyes lit up as he reminisced about old memories with his son-- like playing baseball, playing video games and winning a bowling league championship.
“We took first place he jumped into my arms he won a bowling ball and trophy, and it was one of our good times together,” said Campos. “That’s what’s so rough about everything that the journey without him is going to be difficult .”
Since June of 2017 there have been 6,857 opioid overdose deaths in the state of Arizona. Frank does not want his son to be just another number on the growing list.
“I believe this is my new calling,” said Campos. “I believe the Lord took him for a reason- to open everyone’s eyes.”
Frank wants Tucsonans to take the opioid epidemic seriously because sometimes it only takes one time.
“Please don’t take it ‚” said Campos. “Don’t, don’t do it. It could end your life.”
Frank says he wants to continue to raise awareness for opioid deaths. He says next year he wants to plan an awareness walk on International Overdose Day, August 31, 2021.
