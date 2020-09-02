Border agents seize $1 million in drugs from Nogales port of entry

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested multiple people for drug trafficking from Friday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the Nogales port of entry. (Source: Arizona Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST - Updated September 2 at 3:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection agents arrested multiple people accused of drug smuggling and confiscated nearly 175 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

All of the arrested happened over the weekend at the Nogales port of entry where at least eight people were arrested for drug trafficking.

Agents arrested two 18-year-old men — one a U.S. citizen and the other a Mexican national — as they tried to cross at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Friday, Aug. 28. Their car was referred for a secondary inspection, where officers found 31 pounds of cocaine hidden within the car’s interior.

Later that same day, agents arrested a 29-year-old man after his truck was referred for a secondary inspection, according to a news release. After the inspection, agents confiscated 19 pounds of cocaine hidden in two pieces of hollowed-out wood.

On Saturday, Aug. 29 a 24-year-old man was arrested after agents found 8 pounds of heroin and 4 pounds of meth hidden in his car.

Agents arrested four more people for drug trafficking Sunday, Aug. 30, including a 17-year-old gir who hid fentanyl pills in her body. A 61-year-old man was caught with 76 pound of meth in his truck; a 22-year-old woman concealed 33 pounds of meth in her gas tank and a 24-year-old man was caught smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl, according to the release.

