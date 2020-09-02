Border agents seize $1 million in drugs from Nogales port of entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection agents arrested multiple people accused of drug smuggling and confiscated nearly 175 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.
All of the arrested happened over the weekend at the Nogales port of entry where at least eight people were arrested for drug trafficking.
Agents arrested two 18-year-old men — one a U.S. citizen and the other a Mexican national — as they tried to cross at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Friday, Aug. 28. Their car was referred for a secondary inspection, where officers found 31 pounds of cocaine hidden within the car’s interior.
Later that same day, agents arrested a 29-year-old man after his truck was referred for a secondary inspection, according to a news release. After the inspection, agents confiscated 19 pounds of cocaine hidden in two pieces of hollowed-out wood.
On Saturday, Aug. 29 a 24-year-old man was arrested after agents found 8 pounds of heroin and 4 pounds of meth hidden in his car.
Agents arrested four more people for drug trafficking Sunday, Aug. 30, including a 17-year-old gir who hid fentanyl pills in her body. A 61-year-old man was caught with 76 pound of meth in his truck; a 22-year-old woman concealed 33 pounds of meth in her gas tank and a 24-year-old man was caught smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl, according to the release.
