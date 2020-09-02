Border agents seize over $1 million in narcotics in checkpoint stops over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the Border Patrol Checkpoints seize marijuana and methamphetamine in two separate incidents over the last week.
On Saturday morning, Aug. 29, agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint stopped a Ford F250 and referred it to the secondary inspection area.
Agents discovered several bundles of marijuana concealed within the vehicle, arrested the driver and passenger and took them into the checkpoint for further processing. Officials say the marijuana weighed more than 150 pounds with an estimated street value of $121,000.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 1, agents working at the Javier Vega, Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint stopped a Nissan Altima and referred it to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K9 alerted agents to the vehicle.
During the secondary inspection, agents located two bundles of meth concealed inside, arrested the driver and escorted him into the checkpoint for processing. Officials say the meth weighed over 35 pounds and has an estimated street value of $1.2 million.
Both cases were turned over to Drug Enforcement Administration for federal prosecution.
