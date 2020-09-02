Does size matter? UA researchers look at tadpole length and their adult counterparts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do big tadpoles turn into big frogs? And, do small tadpoles turn into small frogs?
These are just two of the questions biologists are trying to answer in a new study looking at 542 different frog species, many of which have tadpole stages.
After looking through an abundance of scientific studies on frogs, researchers “assembled an evolutionary tree among the species, and applied statistical analytical tools,” according to a news release from the university. The team found that, while size does vary across frog families, larval and adult body sizes are related.
However, this isn’t true for all frog families. For the paradox frog, the adults are much more petite than their the juveniles — about three times smaller to be exact.
Researchers are still trying to figure out why some tadpoles are so much smaller or larger than the adults.
To read the full study published in The Royal Society B, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.