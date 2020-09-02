Driver arrested following police pursuit along I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a car officers say attempt to flee a traffic stop last night has been arrested.
Around 10:30 p.m., a PCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop on the I-10 near Eloy.
PCSO says the driver proceeded to run from deputies, exiting and reentering the I-10 multiple times and running a red light in the process. The suspect was also observed throwing a white substance from the vehicle’s window.
Eloy Police, Casa Grande Police, DPS, Marana Police and Tucson Police assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle was ultimately stopped using spike strips near milepost 246.
Deputies collected 5.78 grams of cocaine that had been thrown from the suspect’s vehicle.
30-year-old Kaleb Barnes, was arrested and booked for unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, narcotic drug possession/use, narcotic drug possession for sale, tampering with evidence, and reckless driving.
