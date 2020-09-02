Ducey appoints McGill to fill Yavapai County court vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a Yavapai County prosecutor as a Superior Court judge to fill a vacancy created by a retirement.
Ducey’s office on Wesdnsday, Sept. 2, announced his appointment of Michael McGill to replace David Mackey.
Superior Court judges in Arizona counties with populations of less than 250,000 are elected except that mid-term vacancies are filled by appointment by the governor. The appointee then has to run and win in the next general election to remain in office.
McGill is a supervising deputy county attorney with the County Attorney’s Office.
He graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree from Western New England College School of Law in 2005 and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Western New England College in 2002.
McGill was presented with the Outstanding Felony Prosecutor Award by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 2018, recognized as the Felony Prosecutor of the Year by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in 2017, and given the Excellence in Victim Advocacy Award by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in 2016.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)