FIRST ALERT FORECAST: say goodbye to the 90s!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The break from the heat and rain chances are outta here leaving us with a dry warning trend! Temperatures are climbing back into the triple digits for the first weekend of September with an excessive heat watch now in place Friday through Monday. Expect to break some more records!
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs around 100F.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch going into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat watch expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.