FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to the 90s! An excessive heat watch is going into effect as temperatures soar back up into the triple digits.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds back into our forecast we will see a dry and warming trend. Temperatures will be at record or near-record levels through early next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs around 101F.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch going into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. Excessive heat watch expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. 10% chance for showers storms.
