FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to the 90s! An excessive heat watch is going into effect as temperatures soar back up into the triple digits.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 2, 2020 at 2:16 PM MST - Updated September 2 at 2:22 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds back into our forecast we will see a dry and warming trend. Temperatures will be at record or near-record levels through early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs around 101F.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch going into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 107F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. Excessive heat watch expires at 8PM.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. 10% chance for showers storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.