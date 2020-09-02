Former Hacienda Healthcare executives indicted in connection to fraud settlement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hacienda Healthcare will pay the state more than $11 million for its role in fraud that spanned the course of five years.
A ruling from the Arizona attorney general’s office stated the Phoenix-based healthcare facility inflated reported expenses, improperly allocated costs and engaged in improper billing from 2013 to 2018 causing the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to overpay by at least $10.8 million, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.
Hacienda Healthcare is expected to pay an initial payment of $7 million followed by monthly installments of $50,000. Hacienda will also pay a $1 million fine to the attorney general’s office and the AHCCCS, according to the release.
This ruling comes more than a year after the attorney general’s office launched an investigation into Hacienda’s finances after it failed to comply with its contract terms.
At the time, Hacienda was contracted to receive $1,100 per day from the state to help run an intermediate care facility. Though Hacienda ran multiple facilities, the contract with the was only for its intermediate care facility and, the state alleges, Hacienda used the money to pay for its other facilities.
In January 2019, Hacienda’s Chief Executive Officer William Timmons and the company’s Chief Financial Officer Joseph O’Malley admitted to the board of directors that they had not allocated state funds properly.
Both resigned soon after admitting this and have recently been indicted by a state grand jury, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.