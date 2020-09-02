Nearly half of AZ nonprofits need personal protective equipment, latest poll shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a recent survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, nearly 50 percent of nonprofit organizations in the state are in need of Personal Protective Equipment.
The agency said more than half serve elderly communities, which are known to be at higher risk of COVID-19 and usually suffer more serious complications.
Most survey respondents stated a need for face shields and disposable masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, sprays and thermometers to use through the end of 2020. They also emphasized a need for rapid testing for workers.
Survey respondents said costs and item availability were the biggest obstacles for acquiring PPE.
“As nonprofit organizations push forward on their respective missions to provide critical services and resources to communities all over the state at a time of unprecedented challenges, they are doing all they can to ensure the protection, health and safety of their staff and volunteers,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield.
“It is vital that we, as citizens of Arizona and residents of those communities, support them either through donations of money or, if possible, the PPE many of them so desperately need.”
Nearly 75 percent of these organizations serve Maricopa and Pima Counties, and more than 22 percent serve the entire state of Arizona.
