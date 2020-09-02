Pascua Yaqui Tribe pushing for return of early voting site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s been a big push to turn in ballots early for November’s General Election due to the pandemic and concerns about the US Postal Service.
But it’s problem for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe since their early voting site was removed in 2018.
“The initial reason was low voter turn out,” said Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council member Herminia Frias. “But too little votes doesn’t justify an early voting site for a whole tribe.”
Chairman Peter Yucupicio agrees. “Numbers don’t justify the right to vote.”
The closest site for tribe members is now at Mission Public Library, about 7 miles from the old site at the reservations radio station Yoeme Radio. It doesn’t sound like much, but many people who live on the reservation rely on the bus for transportation.
Chairman Yucupicio said their bus system is slow and would make the trip 2 hours. Not only that, many residents don’t feel comfortable on the bus due to the pandemic.
“To take a bus and come back it’s a real bad inconvenience and it limits us,” said Chairman Yucupicio.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romeo is offering her support, sending a letter to Pima County Recorder F Ann Rodriguez Tuesday saying in part quote:
“Every single vote whether is 5 or 500, the turnout shouldn’t matter,” said Mayor Romero. “It’s the access to the vote that’s the most important element of this conversation.”
Romero told KOLD News that there is money available to use for this exact reason for native american communities.
“The Secretary of State said that there is still available money that Pima County and the county recorder can tap into,” said Romero.”Let’s tap into those funds and make this voting site happen.”
Recorder Rodriguez released a statement Tuesday as well noting the recommendations she had made to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
One of which said quote:
Recorder Rodriguez also stated that it’s too late to set up a secure spot.
But PY members hope that’s not the end of the discussion or the end of their voting site for good.
“It’s just the right to have the same freedom as everybody else,” said Chairman Yucupicio.
Tribal Council members went before the Pima County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to ask that they grant them an Emergency Voting Site, something that can be enabled during this pandemic.
Council member Frias said they were not told when the board of supervisors would make their decision to open up an emergency site.
A full view of the Recorder Statement on Pascua Yaqui Request for Early Voting Site can be found below:
