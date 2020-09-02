Red Cross offers virtual workshop to help military community manage, cope with stress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross is launching an online, interactive workshop to help the military community manage pandemic-related stress and learn healthy coping methods.
COVID-19 is adding a host of different stressors to the constant change and uncertainty already faced by military members, veterans and their families. Families may have delayed reunions or uncertain deployment schedules. Veterans are having to seek out broader support systems, finding difficulty accessing community resources, and many other unique issues.
To address these new stressors, Red Cross mental health facilitators will run the virtual workshops, which will be about 60-90 minutes and be limited to 12 participants.
“The Red Cross has always been there for the military community, but now we are focusing on more accessible skills-building and behavioral health outlets for this community because we know that people are nervous and their access to resources has changed due to COVID-19,” said Melissa Porrey, a Red Cross mental health senior associate and licensed professional counselor. “By using a virtual model, people all over the world can log in and connect in real-time with a small group of people facing similar concerns.”
All service members, veterans, and their family members are welcome and encouraged to attend the sessions.
Workshop topics will include:
- Managing the stress of isolation, multitasking, working from home, supporting children, managing health, caring for family members and career interruptions
- Defining stress and recognizing its impact
- Healthy communication during highly stressful times
- Learning relaxation exercises
- Setting goals for building wellness plans
- Getting healthy sleep
- Finding a positive perspective
The next sessions are below:
Sept. 16
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sept. 22
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/118216563925
Sept. 28
10 a.m. to Noon
