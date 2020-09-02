September is Campus Fire Safety Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As students make their way back to campus this fall, the National Fire Protection Association has a variety of resources on how college students can reduce fire risk while on campus.
Throughout Campus Fire Safety Month, NFPA will publish fact sheets, tips sheets and other materials to help keep students safe as they make their way back to school following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the NFPA is giving guidance to students returning to campuses during the pandemic and how this time presents special fire safety hazards.
For more information about Campus Fire Safety Month, click here.
