Special oversight of the nation’s worst nursing homes still leaves residents at risk

These Special Focus Facility nursing homes on average have four times as many substantiated complaints as all other facilities in the U.S. and collectively have paid more than $9.5 million in fines. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revises the list each month and assigns designations based on facilities’ most recent inspections. Newly added: have had a record of poor care for at least three years. Improving: made “significant” strides in quality of care. Not improved: failed to improve even after being named an SFF. Graduated: sustained significant improvement for 12 months but still may have problems with quality of care. No longer in Medicare and Medicaid: terminated from the reimbursement program after an inability to comply with health and safety requirements.