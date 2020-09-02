TMC volunteers send postcards to uplift isolated seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us feel isolated at times, especially those who are high-risk.
That’s why Tucson Medical Center is getting creative to maintain connections with its seniors in the community.
Through the “We Care” campaign, hospital volunteers are sending postcards to seniors to let them know they’re cared for and not alone during this time.
They stop by TMC, pick up the postcards and take them home to write some messages using silly jokes, or sharing facts about Tucson and the desert. Then, they drop them off for the hospital to send out.
There are over 7,700 seniors on that mailing list.
Organizers said it’s a lot of work, but the response has been heartwarming.
“Every once in a while we’ll hear from someone that says ‘I got your card! It was so nice of you to think of me.’ That’s something that definitely lifts our spirits as well as we hope lifts theirs,” Maya Luria, Director of TMC for Seniors, said.
The “We Care” campaign has not only been a positive experience for those receiving the cards, though. It’s been a source of joy for those writing them, too.
“It’s easy as seniors to wonder kind of what your purpose is. This makes you feel like you have a little bit,” TMC volunteer Sallie Rosser said.
Organizers said one senior who received a card told them it came at the perfect time and put a smile on her face, which is what the campaign is all about.
