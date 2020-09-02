Traffic signal cabinet replacement, Campbell and Allen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday Sep. 3, the City of Tucson will send out technicians to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Allen Road to replace a traffic signal control cabinet that was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.
Work at the intersection will take place from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic signals will not be operating during this time, but stop signs will be placed to control traffic.
The traveling public can expect delays when driving through the area.
The City of Tucson advises the public to drive with caution, obey traffic control signs and watch out for construction personnel.
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather or unforeseen circumstances.
