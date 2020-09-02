Tucson Desert Museum now open to public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Desert Art Museum announced that they will be open to the public, starting today, Sept. 2.
Hours are still limited at this time and through the fall.
Located on the east side by Udall Park, the Museum will require masks and other social distancing procedures for the safety of guests and staff.
The museum’s motto is “visualize history through art” and they plan to bring back several of the most popular exhibits for display.
Hours will be as followed:
- Wednesday - Friday 10 AM - 2 PM
- Saturday 9 AM to 12 Noon
