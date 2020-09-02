University of Arizona researchers help build quantum computer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three researchers at the UA College of Engineering are part of a $115 million effort led by the Department of Energy’s Fermilab to create a quantum computer that can help scientists learn more about dark matter and subatomic particles.
The computer will be housed at the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center, which is a $625 million project dedicated to quantum research in the U.S., according to a release from the university.
The center will host 20 partner institutions from all over the world, with UA researchers working on quantum error correction and quantum sensor networks.
Two of the three researchers will focus on quantum sensors for things like GPS systems, astronomy labs, biomedical imaging and fundamental physics.
