Update: TPD identifies suspect involved in officer-involved shooting in Tucson south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 26 on Tucson’s south side.
Officers arranged an undercover purchase of illegal narcotics from a wanted suspect who had known gang affiliations, and was wanted on multiple violent felony offenses including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
Immediately after the transaction at about 11 a.m., several officers waiting nearby moved in to arrest the seller, but the suspect fled on-foot at sight. Officers followed in pursuit, but the suspect refused commands and took out a .45 semi-automatic handgun. An officer on scene fired two shots from his duty weapon, striking the suspect both times.
Officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect utilizing the medical kits that all TPD officers carry. Tucson Fire then took over medical treatment, however, the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after their arrival.
The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Simon Pancho.
On Sep. 2, 2020 TPD released the police body-camera video of the incident. The video is right below, but be warned- the content is graphic and should be watched with caution.
According to TPD, the names of the officers involved in the incident will not be released just yet- as the department continues to investigate online threats against them
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
