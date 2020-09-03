Arizona Athletics confirms 13 COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics has been executing an exclusive COVID-19 testing and safety screening protocol with student athletes and staff on campus, as part of its re-entry process.
On Sep. 3, The University of Arizona Athletics Department confirmed 13 positive test results. In addition, there are six results that classify as inconclusive positives, and will need to be further validated.
Seven of the potential 19 positives were from the women’s soccer program and three were from staff members on the medical services team.
The remaining nine positives were spread over eight separate teams.
As a result, Arizona Athletics is suspending all women’s soccer team activities for the next 14 days.
All scheduled activities in athletics are suspended until next Tuesday to allow for appropriate contact tracing to be completed. This may result in additional testing.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to suspend all activities until we can effectively determine whether there is further spread of the virus,” said Director of Medical Services for Arizona Athletics Dr. Steven Paul.
Arizona Athletics’ testing results are reported separately from the campus-wide reporting of results on its COVID-19 homepage.
For more information on Arizona Athletics’ Re-Entry Planning, visit ArizonaWildcats.com/ReEntry.
