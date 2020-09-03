Blaze breaks out on oil tanker off Sri Lanka

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country’s navy said on Thursday- adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured.
Navy spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva, said flames had spread to the New Diamond’s bridge, but there was no damage to the cargo area.
He said earlier navy personnel at the scene had reported the fire was under control.
A statement released late on Thursday by the navy said the New Diamond, a very large crude carrier, was crewed by 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals.
One Philippine national was injured and another was missing following the fire, the statement said.
Two Russian anti-submarine ships and four Indian ships were assisting in the operation.
Authorities “are taking steps to mitigate and manage the risk of possible oil spills in future due to this disaster,” the statement said.
The New Diamond, chartered by Indian Oil Corp, was fully loaded with about 2 million barrels of oil.
Photographs taken by Sri Lanka’s Air Force showed extensive damage to the tanker’s funnel, and thick black smoke and flames coming from the bridge, which is just behind the cargo area.
Another spokesman, Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa, said the tanker was ablaze about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka and that the military had sent an aircraft and two ships to assist.
On Twitter, India’s coast guard said it had sent several ships and aircraft to help fight the fire.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.