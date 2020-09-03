Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to host virtual event for hunger relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of South Arizona’s annual HungerWalk will look at a little different this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk will happen completely online Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Organizers are encouraging participants to take a one-mile walk in their communities and share their experience online in support of hunger relief.
Funds raised during the walk will be matched up to $20,000, according to the event’s website.
To learn more about how you can support the Community Food Back of Southern Arizona or participant in this year’s HungerWalk, click here.
