County offers guidance on returning kids to child care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has released a checklist to help working parents determine the safety of child care providers amid COVID-19.
The child care checklist, developed through efforts led by the Pima County Health Department, has the tips you need to know to feel secure your child is safe while you’re at work.
Among the key questions to ask your child care provider:
- What are your drop-off and pick-up procedures?
- Do children stay together in small groups each day with the same teacher to help minimize contact?
- How do you handle physical distancing? During meals, nap time, in the classroom, and on the playground?
- How do you limit the use of shared toys and materials?
- What happens if someone at the site tests positive for COVID-19?
The checklist helps parents take a deeper dive into procedures and best practices from their child care provider.
Arizona Child Care Resource & Referral, a group of parents, child care providers and agencies, helped develop the information.
“We recognize that child care is as important as roads and other physical infrastructure when it comes to ensuring that employees with children can get to work on a daily basis,” said Nicole Fyffe, assistant to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
Parents who are seeking child care are encouraged to contact CCR&R via its website or at 520-325-5778. CCR&R is Arizona’s statewide child care consumer education program designed to assist anyone searching for child care with information, tools, resources and support to help make an informed choice.
Meanwhile, the deadline for child care providers to apply for assistance from the county was extended to Friday, Sept. 4. The county announced a $2 million small business assistance grant program to reimburse child care providers for costs associated with reopening and operating safely during the pandemic.
More information and materials for parents, caregivers, schools and administrators on how to stay safe amid COVID-19 is available at pima.gov/BackToSchool.
