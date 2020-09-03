Cuba imposes strong curfew restrictions to stop COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Sep. 1, Cuba launched a series of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, mainly in Havana, which include a curfew, a ban on travel between provinces and limitations on the movement of people and vehicles.
Authorities said that the first curfew since the pandemic began and the rest of the measures, will last for two weeks and will seek to contain the outbreak that has caused more than 4,000 infections and 95 deaths in the country.
Cuba had largely contained the virus outbreak in late June, isolating patients and rigourously following house-to-house contacts, but in recent weeks the source of infection for many patients could not be identified.
In Havana, with 2.2 million inhabitants, cases have increased in its 15 municipalities. Authorities said indiscipline has caused this outbreak.
Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, urged the population to take the measures seriously.
In mid-July, the health authorities had reported zero positive cases of the disease, which seemed to be under control, but in August they have multiplied by the dozens. Thus, the government decided to implement stricter controls.
Among the measures are the limitation of circulation between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.; stores will only sell to neighborhood residents; residents will not be able to leave Havana; and the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places will be wiped out.
The pandemic in Cuba has exacerbated the shortage of food and medicine, causing large queues at points of sale.
The absence of tourism, one of the main sources of income in dollars, has hurt the fragile domestic economy that struggles with cuts in aid from its ally Venezuela and a reinforced embargo since Donald Trump arrived in the White House.
