FBI, Mohave County searching for suspect in connection to 2005 homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Gerardo Mendoza.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of Mendoza. Officials say he is wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Arizona.
On January 22, 2005 at 5 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to a weapons offense in the 1500 block of Terral Ln. in Fort Mohave on the report of a gunshot. It was reported that a male was seen running away from the area. Deputies were unable to locate the man.
Deputies later received a call from a local hospital about a man known as 31-year-old Alan Gravett from Bullhead City, who was brought in with a gunshot wound, claiming he was shot by a man identified as “Blackie”.
Officials say Gravett succumbed to his injuries and detectives responded to the residence to investigate the homicide. After interviews were conducted, “Blackie” was identified as Mendoza, of Oceanside, CA. Officials say Mendoza shot Gravett at the residence and fled the scene on foot.
Since the incident in 2005, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Detectives, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have been attempting to locate Mendoza, who is believed to be living in San Diego or Mexico, but may have contacts in Mohave County.
Gerardo Mendoza can be described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′ 6″, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information into the whereabouts of Gerardo Mendoza, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#05-002657.
