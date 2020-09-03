FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is back!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 3, 2020 at 4:02 AM MST - Updated September 3 at 4:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds back into our forecast we will see a dry and warming trend. Temperatures will be at record or near-record levels through early next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs around 101F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 108F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance for showers storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.