FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record-breaking temperatures on the way! An excessive heat warning goes into effect tomorrow.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits will hang around through the holiday weekend. 90s return by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 108F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. Winds pick up!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
