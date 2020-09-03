FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record-breaking temperatures on the way! An excessive heat warning goes into effect tomorrow.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 3, 2020 at 2:21 PM MST - Updated September 3 at 2:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits will hang around through the holiday weekend. 90s return by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 108F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F. Winds pick up!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

