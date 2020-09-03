Harkins Theatres honors Chadwick Boseman with special screenings beginning Sep. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins Theatres celebrates the life of beloved actor, Chadwick Boseman, featuring films from some of his most memorable roles.
Special showings of Boseman’s films begin this weekend, Friday, Sep. 4 through Sunday, Sep. 6, at select Harkins Theatres.
Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds will benefit cancer research.
“I was fortunate to have met Chadwick Boseman. He was a true Hollywood icon with an extremely bright future, he will be greatly missed,” says Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres.
“We are proud to honor his memory through film and to help support a charity fighting to end cancer.”
During the three-day tribute, Chadwick Boseman fans can remember some of the Hollywood great’s most iconic onscreen moments with the films 42, Get On Up and 21 Bridges.
Tickets are on sale now. For a complete schedule of showtimes and to purchase tickets, please visit Harkins.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.