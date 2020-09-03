JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show now at Tucson Expo Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -JOGS International Exhibits announced today the opening of its Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show at the Tucson Expo Center.
The show will run through Sunday, Sep. 6 for retailers and the general public.
Although not all international exhibitors will attend due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, JOGS says this is the perfect opportunity for buyers to restock on merchandise for the upcoming holiday season.
You’ll be able to find everything from minerals, gems, crystals, diamonds and rare findings throughout the exhibit.
“Our JOGS exhibitors and attendees are thrilled to start conducting business after a long break and to support economy to get back on track!” said a JOGS representative.
“We are getting many calls from the local and out of state retailers who are glad to finally see their gem and jewelry suppliers, manufacturers, jewelry designers and miners and start conducting business again.”
To no surprise, the exhibit will enforce safety protocols to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks:
1. Face mask are required on the show floor at all times, no exceptions. Pima County police will be on-site to enforce the mask/face covering mandate at the event.
2. Capacity management to reduce crowd sizes will be enforced. We welcome everyone, but want to let you know about the potential for lines. We advise our buyers to pre-print the show badges/passes to eliminate waiting in registration lines.
3. Frequent disinfection and throughout cleaning of high-traffic areas/ surfaces will be regularly performed.
4. Hand sanitizer stations will be sited throughout the JOGS Tucson Show.
5. Wide aisles between booths will promote practicing 6-foot social distancing.
6. Temperature checks will take place for all attendees of the JOGS Tucson Show upon entry of the Tucson Expo Center.
For additional information about the showcase, contact info@jogshow.com.
Buyer Registration for the event can be found [HERE]. Guest ticket registration can also be found on this link.
