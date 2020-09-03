Local tribal newspaper added to Arizona Memory Project digitized archive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In partnership with the University of Arizona Libraries with help from the National Endowment for the Humanities and Library of Congress’ National Digital Newspaper Program, 17 issues of the Fort Apache Scout are now part of the Arizona Memory Project.
Established in the 1960s, the Fort Apache Scout is a local newspaper dedicated to the White Mountain Apache in the most remote regions of the state. The paper, which covers tribal news and local stories about the White Mountain region, is now a part of the Arizona Memory Project, an online record of Arizona history, according to its website.
Seventeen issues from 1962 to 1963 are now available for free and online through the AMP site.
