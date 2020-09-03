More Arizona counties reach benchmarks to resume in-person learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, 10 counties now meet the Arizona Department of Health Services’s recommendations to resume partial in-person learning, with two counties eligible to resume full in-person learning.
Pima County, alongside Cochise, Coconia, Maricopa, Navajo and Pinal counties, meet requirements to begin a hybrid model of learning within public schools, joining Apache and Yavapai counties, both met health benchmarks some days ago.
Greenlee and La Paz counties are now in the “minimal” category of COVID-19 spread, which means both meet recommendations to resume full in-person instruction, according to a news release from the state health department.
