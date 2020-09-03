More Arizona counties reach benchmarks to resume in-person learning

More Arizona counties reach benchmarks to resume in-person learning
This file photo shows an empty classroom. The Arizona Department of Health Services said 10 counties across the state met the department's recommended benchmarks to resume in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM MST - Updated September 3 at 10:30 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, 10 counties now meet the Arizona Department of Health Services’s recommendations to resume partial in-person learning, with two counties eligible to resume full in-person learning.

Pima County, alongside Cochise, Coconia, Maricopa, Navajo and Pinal counties, meet requirements to begin a hybrid model of learning within public schools, joining Apache and Yavapai counties, both met health benchmarks some days ago.

Greenlee and La Paz counties are now in the “minimal” category of COVID-19 spread, which means both meet recommendations to resume full in-person instruction, according to a news release from the state health department.

For more information about the state’s recommendations for schools, click here.

COVID-19 school reopening benchmarks Sept. 3, 2020
COVID-19 school reopening benchmarks Sept. 3, 2020 (Source: Arizona Department of Health Services)

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.