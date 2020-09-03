MUSD parents to protest online-only school

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more problems become known with remote learning, more parents are pushing for the option to send their kids back to the classroom.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, some parents in Marana will voice their concerns in a peaceful protest outside the Marana Unified School District offices before the school board meets.
They will gather at 6 p.m. with signs advocating for more options.
Currently, MUSD is working on a hybrid model to return to schools in late October.
But parents watching the numbers believe schools will hit the benchmarks needed much sooner, so why not have choices and options now?
These parents are part of the Facebook group “Parents NEED Choices Pima County”
The organizer of this event and mother of five, Amy Millett, said she doesn’t want anyone to be forced to go to school.
If your family feels safer keeping your children at home, do that.
But for parents and families whose kids need to be back in the classroom getting that face-to-face time with their teacher, this movement is for them.
“We really tried to keep this not divisive. Our sole purpose is to stand up for our children and their needs, especially their mental health needs at this time,” Millett said.
She added that her children’s pediatrician always asks about the amount of screen time they’re getting because too much can lead to depression and anxiety.
More information regarding the importance of returning to in-person classes in Pima County can be found in a petition written and spread by founding members of Parents NEED Choices Pima County.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the district for comment but did not hear back.
