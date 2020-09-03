New stadium club opening in Lowell-Stevens Football Facility Oct. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ClubCorp, the largest owner and operator of private clubs nationwide, in partnership with Arizona Athletics, announced the opening of the Arizona Sands Club on Oct. 1.
It will serve as a space for The University of Arizona and southern Arizona communities to connect and cheer on the Wildcats. The Arizona Sands Club, located inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, will activate the existing Sands Club for year-round use.
Fans can connect at the lounge and dine at the bar or grill. The club can be used to host private events or as a work retreat.
The Club represents the fifth stadium club in ClubCorp’s portfolio, joining the campuses of Texas Tech, The University of Texas, Baylor University and Florida State University. Members of the Arizona Sands Club will also enjoy access to ClubCorp’s vast network of private country clubs, city clubs and stadium clubs across the nation.
Those interested in learning about membership opportunities may contact Courtney Miller at Courtney.Miller@ClubCorp.com (520/955-2479), Joseph Erceg at Joseph.Erceg@ClubCorp.com (520/471-3708) or visit www.AzSandsClub.com.
