Paralyzed Veterans of America urges people with disabilities to plan their vote ahead of time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) says all people with disabilities should consider planning how they’ll vote ahead of time this coming election.
People in wheelchairs have reported inaccessible stairways and sidewalks, doorways too narrow for a chair, no handicapped parking and other accessibility challenges. This year during the COVID-19 pandemic, things could become even more challenging for voters with disabilities, due to added cleaning and distancing protocols, longer waits, fewer polling locations and the risk of contracting the virus.
PVA says they want to ensure all Americans can vote safely and securely and by their preferred method, regardless of their disability.
To learn about accessible voting, click HERE.
