Phoenix police working to identify woman who died at local hospital
Investigators with the Phoenix Police Department are trying to identify the woman above after she died in a local hospital. The woman was found in "medical distress" near a Phoenix canal on Sunday, July 12, 2020 and died after she was taken to the hospital. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM MST - Updated September 3 at 12:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Phoenix Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who died in a hospital in July.

The woman was found in “medical distress” near a Phoenix canal on Sunday, July 12, 2020, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department. The woman, who authorities believe was homeless, did not have any identification on her and later died at a hospital.

The unidentified woman wore a black, sleeveless shirt, black pants and a silver ring pendant the day she was found. She is described as a white woman between 33 to 58 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall with graying brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on who she was should call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or the medical examiner’s office at 602-506-1138.

The sketch above is an artist’s rendering of what the woman might have looked like when she was alive.

